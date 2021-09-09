British Airways Extends UK Routes from Belfast Airport

British Airways is extending its routes from Belfast City Airport for Winter 2021.

The new routes include Leeds, Exeter, and Glasgow. Customers will also be able to book directly to Birmingham.

Flights to Birmingham will operate twice daily, increasing to three times a day on Thursday and Friday.

Flights to Exeter, Glasgow, and Leeds will increase to 4, 13 and 10 flights a week respectively.

This is in addition to the airline’s London City Airport service that operates up to three times daily and up to four daily services to London Heathrow.

The airline is also launching a new route to Salzburg, operating from London City and Southampton.

Flights to Salzburg will operate twice a week from London and once a week from Southampton.