British Airways Extends ‘Book with Confidence’ Policy

British Airways has been very busy! The carrier has extended its Book with Confidence Policy and added extra capacity in Club World to the Caribbean for Summer 2021. It is also adding flights to Barbados during October mid-term and has launched a Premium Sale ex UK today.

Book with Confidence Policy Update

British Airways has updated its book with confidence policy for both new and existing bookings.

For existing bookings and new bookings for travel up to 31st August 2022, we have extended the vouchers to be used by 30th September 2023.

Book With Confidence – Trade Support

August – September Summer 2021 Schedule

BA has updated its Summer schedule to include September. Following the UK Government announcement this week, the traffic light system has also been updated, with all destinations having up to date colour codes.

Some of this is related to ex UK but remembering you can transit the UK without having to quarantine and on your return just follow policies for entering the UK from the country your are departing from but again transiting through to Ireland(Common Travel Area). The Sherpa tool is available to check requirements, link attached below.

Sherpa Tool – For Travel Restrictions

Luxury Sale now on!

There are great discounts in Club Europe and Club World cabins to selected destinations in Europe and worldwide from London Heathrow and London Gatwick for travel in 2022.  Flights must be booked between 12:00 BST on 10 August and 23:59 BST on 19 August 2021.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

