British Airways Drops Plans to Restart Short-Haul Routes From Gatwick Airport

British Airways has scrapped plans to relaunch short-haul flights from Gatwick Airport.

The carrier had plans to re-introduce short-haul flights after they were paused due to the pandemic, but it has failed to reach an agreement with pilots’ union Balpa.

In a statement, British Airways expressed disappointment at the news.

“We’re disappointed that our plans for a new short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick have not received Balpa’s support. After many years of losing money on European flights from the airport, we were clear that coming out of the pandemic, we needed a plan to make Gatwick profitable and competitive.

“With regret, we will now suspend our short-haul operations at Gatwick, with the exception of a small number of domestic services connecting to our long-haul operation and will pursue alternative uses for the Gatwick short-haul slots.”

BA’s short-haul operations have already been on hold since early  2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

