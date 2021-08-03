News

British Airways Commence Flights from Belfast City Airport to Glasgow

A direct service to Glasgow has taken off from Belfast City Airport with British Airways. Passengers on the inaugural flight were greeted by a bagpiper playing traditional Scottish music.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“The launch of a Glasgow services further enhances domestic connectivity from Belfast City Airport and presents a convenient travel option to and from the west coast of Scotland”

British Airways currently operates a network of six destinations from Belfast City Airport – Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London City, London Heathrow and a summer service to Newquay.

The British Airways flexible booking policy allows customers to book with absolute confidence and the option to exchange their booking for a voucher or to move their dates without incurring a fee if their plans change.

Flights are available to book now at ba.com

News

