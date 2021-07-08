British Airways CEO Responds To Easing Of UK Travel Restrictions

The CEO of British Airways, Sean Doyle, has responded to this morning’s news that vaccinated British travellers will no longer need to quarantine upon return from countries on the Amber list.

“We’re pleased to see this common sense approach which is already working safely for many other countries, but there is more work to do,” said Doyle.

“While the quarantine requirement for ‘amber’ countries is being lifted for fully vaccinated UK travellers, the Government needs to quickly extend this to all vaccinated travellers, agree a reciprocal deal with the US, add more countries to the ‘green’ list and reduce the need for unnecessary, expensive tests.

“This will allow the UK to catch up with other countries and send a message that Global Britain is now, finally, open again.”

The UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the news today, which will come into effect on July 19. Fully vaccinated travellers will still need to take a PCR test on day two of their return, but no longer on day eight.