British Airways Cancels 10,000 Winter Flights at Heathrow, as Gatwick Benefits From Rival’s Restrictions

By Geoff Percival
British Airways is cancelling more than 600 flights out of London’s Heathrow Airport between now and the end of October.

In total, BA will cancel 10,000 short-haul flights out of Heathrow up to the end of next March – representing around 8% of its planned winter schedule.

The move follows Heathrow’s recent decision to extend its 100,000 daily departing passenger limit to late October in a bid to manage operations in the face of ongoing staff shortages.

British Airways said: “While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned, and we’re protecting key holiday destinations over half-term, we will need to make some further cancellations.

“In addition, we’re giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.

“We’ll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline, or a refund.”

Meanwhile, London’s Gatwick Airport – which has posted a return to profit – has said it will remove its existing daily passenger number caps at the end of August and expects to handle 32.8 million passengers this year; up from just 6.3 million last year, which was heavily affected by Covid travel disruption and restrictions.

