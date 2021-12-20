British Airways brings passengers some festive cheer

As families and friends get back together this Christmas, British Airways has kicked the festive season off by handing out treats, presents and upgrades to some lucky passengers.

British Airways’ colleagues have spread holiday cheer at London Heathrow Terminal 5 by surprising customers with upgrades to Club World (business class) and exclusive lounge access to make their journeys to reunite with loved ones extra special.

The airline also gifted Executive Club Silver and Gold cards, Harvey Nichols Christmas hampers and bundles of 50,000 Avios to customers.

The airline has decked its home at London Heathrow’s Terminal 5 with festive check-in screens and created special boarding cards for customers.

A winter wonderland themed corridor welcomes customers to lounges and a specially designed Christmas countdown clock is in place to get customers into the festive spirit. Across the London airports served by British Airways, customers were also surprised with gestures which included complimentary coffee vouchers, special chocolates and KidZania tickets gifted to many of Santa’s young flyers.

On board, customers travelling on the airline’s short-haul flights can purchase festive snacks through the Speedbird Café. A small number of customers travelling on every short-haul flight will be surprised with a special gift from the Café.

Customers travelling to long-haul destinations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be served a traditional roast dinner at 35,000ft, with all the trimmings.

Tom Stevens, British Airways’ Director of Customer Experience said: “After what has been an incredibly difficult two years for everyone, we know how much our customers have been looking forward to being reunited with loved ones over such an important time. We wanted to treat our customers and go that extra mile to make their journey, wherever it may be, extra special.”