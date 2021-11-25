British Airways Black Friday deals on flights to US and Europe

British Airways has today (25 November) launched its Black Friday offers, with 20,000 discounted seats to US destinations, deals on European city breaks and savings on British Airways Holidays packages.

The offers are available on bookings made from today to 30 November, 2021.

For instance, offers include £299 return flights to New York, Boston and Philadelphia from London Heathrow.

US holiday packages with British Airways Holidays are also on offer, including three nights in New York from £399pp and three nights in Boston from £419pp.

Sightseers looking to take a European city break can book flights and two nights’ hotel accommodation from £119pp to Barcelona, Budapest, Milan, Nice, Prague, Warsaw and Lisbon.

British Airways Holidays is offering up to a further £300 off holiday packages to any destination, available on trips taken any time before 20 October 2022, with following minimum spend:

Spend £10,000 on a flight + hotel package and save £300 per booking

Spend £5,000 on a flight + hotel package and save £200 per booking

Spend £2,500 on any holiday package and save £100 per booking

Spend £1,250 on any holiday package and save £50 per booking

Spend £650 on a flight + car package and save £25 per booking

Further savings of up to £200 are available on all-inclusive holidays in selected Caribbean and European destinations, including hotels in Corfu, Cancun and the Dominican Republic.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “2022 is going to be the year we can truly start to explore the world again. As restrictions continue to ease, we see visits to the British Airways website increasing, which is a good indication that holidays are back on the agenda for our customers.

“The pandemic has made us all realise we can’t take travel for granted and we hope that next year provides our customers with an opportunity to create some special new memories after a really tough time.”