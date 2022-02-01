British Airways and Loganair expand codeshare agreement

British Airways and Loganair have announced a “major expansion” of their codeshare agreement.

The addition of 18 new routes means BA customers now have access to 38 of Loganair’s UK services.

BA customers travelling from Aberdeen or the Isle of Man to Manchester will also now be able to connect onto BA codeshare flights on other carriers. Destinations include New York, Barbados and Orlando, allowing customers to book a single ticket.

Routes now available to book include

Aberdeen to Belfast City, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, and Southampton;

City of Derry to London and Liverpool

Cornwall Airport Newquay to Manchester

Exeter to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle;

Isle of Man to Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester

Inverness to Birmingham

Norwich to Aberdeen and Edinburgh

Teesside to Southampton.

News of the codeshare expansion comes as Loganair celebrates its 60th birthday.