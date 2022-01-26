British Airways and American Airlines to expand terminal at JFK Airport

Travellers passing through New York’s largest airport are soon going to experience a big upgrade if they’re flying with American Airlines or British Airways.
The two carriers have unveiled interior renderings of the newly reimagined JFK Terminal 8, along with the target opening date of 1 December 2022.
First announced back in 2019, British Airways is going to colocate into American’s existing terminal at JFK. Along with the move, the two airlines are investing $400 million (about £296 million)to expand and enhance the terminal.
When the revamped Terminal 8 officially welcomes its first passengers on 1 December, there will be three new lounges available for premium passengers, with seating for nearly 1,000 flyers in total.
New exclusive lounges
The most exclusive of the three lounges will be an all-new Champagne bar and fireside lounge that also features an a la carte dining room.
There will be a second premium lounge adjacent to the Champagne bar area, which will offer airside views, a wine bar, cocktail lounge, library and buffet.
Finally, American’s existing Flagship Lounge, Flagship First dining area and Concourse B Admirals Club will be repurposed into a new, unified lounge for eligible business-class customers.