Brittany Services launches new route from Rosslare to Normandy

Brittany Ferries has announced a new weekly freight service linking Normandy with Rosslare.
The route will be served by Cotentin, Brittany Ferries’ freight-only vessel and will commence on 12th November 2021.
The move follows a significant increase in demand for direct freight links connecting Ireland with France. Since the beginning of September Brittany Ferries has reported a 76 per cent increase in weekly freight carried, compared with the first eight months of the year.
|Le Havre – Rosslare: Cotentin’s schedule
|Depart
|Le Havre
|Friday
|19:00
|Arrive
|Rosslare
|Saturday
|14:30
|Depart
|Rosslare
|Saturday
|17:45
|Arrive
|Le Havre
|Sunday
|15:00