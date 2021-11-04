HomeNewsBrittany Services launches new route from Rosslare to Normandy
Brittany Services launches new route from Rosslare to Normandy

Brittany Ferries has announced a new weekly freight service linking Normandy with Rosslare.

The route will be served by Cotentin, Brittany Ferries’ freight-only vessel and will commence on 12th November 2021.

The move follows a significant increase in demand for direct freight links connecting Ireland with France. Since the beginning of September Brittany Ferries has reported a 76 per cent increase in weekly freight carried, compared with the first eight months of the year. 

Le Havre – Rosslare: Cotentin’s schedule
DepartLe HavreFriday19:00
ArriveRosslareSaturday14:30
DepartRosslareSaturday17:45
ArriveLe HavreSunday15:00

