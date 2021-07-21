Brisbane Wins Vote to Host 2032 Olympics

The Australian city of Brisbane has been selected as the host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032. In the secret vote to decide the host, Brisbane received 72 yes and 5 no votes from 77 valid votes.

The decision was a foregone conclusion as Brisbane was the only city left in the running .

The vote will see the Olympics return to Australia for the third time, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

The estimated to cost sits at around US$5 billion.

The majority of this is expected to be recouped through ticket revenue, domestic sponsorship and broadcast rights.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “We encourage Olympic Games projects which are sustainable and economically responsible, which deliver the best possible Games experience for athletes and fans, and which leave solid legacies for local communities.

The Brisbane 2032 vision and Games plan fit into long-term regional and national strategies for social and economic development in Queensland and Australia, and complement the goals for the Olympic Movement outlined in Olympic Agenda 2020 and 2020+5, while focusing on providing memorable sports experiences for athletes and fans.

Today’s vote is a vote of trust that Brisbane and Queensland will stage magnificent Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032. We have heard a lot of positive feedback from IOC Members and International Federations in the past few months.”

The 2024 Olympics are set for Paris, while the 2028 event will take place in Los Angeles.