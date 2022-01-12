Not so blue Monday: Brighten the day with these scenic views

Blue Monday is supposedly the saddest day of the year, but it doesn’t have to be. Brighten up the day with these inspiring, incredibly blue destinations that should definitely be on your bucket list

Snow Lake, Seattle

Set against a picturesque mountain backdrop, Snow Lake is a beautiful, vibrant blue lake less than an hour’s drive from Seattle city centre. The six-mile walking loop around the lake is manageable for all abilities and offers beautiful views at every turn. Snow Lake’s natural surroundings are popular for hiking, camping, and snowshoeing in the winter months.

River Soča, Slovenia

The River Soča is a 138-kilometre long river that flows through western Slovenia and northeast Italy. Also known as the Emerald River, the River Soča gets its distinct colour from mineral deposits in the water and depending on the weather, either looks a vibrant shade of blue or green. The river flows through waterfalls, cascades and narrow gorges, naturally lending itself to water sports such as kayaking and rafting.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego

It’s impossible to feel blue in San Diego, California’s coolest beach city. On the outskirts of the city is the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, a five-star hotel with luxurious rooms and suites, a chic spa, an award-winning golf course and four beautiful swimming pools. Relax in one of the poolside cabanas with a refreshing cocktail whilst soaking up San Diego’s year-round sunshine.

Moorea, The Islands of Tahiti

Teeming with incredible marine wildlife, the clear blue water of Moorea makes it perfect for snorkelling and swimming with stingrays, blacktip sharks and turtles. Akivai Lagoon Adventures offers private nautical activities on the lagoon where guests board a luxurious floating lounge for an unforgettable trip on the water.

Denver, Colarado

For travellers wanting to escape dark, short days, Denver in Colorado is known for having 300 days of sunshine every year. Being one of the sunniest cities in America, Denver boasts plentiful blue skies which are perfect for outdoor activities. Explore street art in the RiNo neighbourhood, stroll along the South Platte River, or discover exotic blooms at Denver Botanic Gardens.