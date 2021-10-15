Breaking: US to reopen on November 8

The United States will reopen to international visitors on November 8. Assistant press secretary of the Biden Administration Kevin Munoz tweeted today (15 October) that a new travel policy requiring international visitors to be vaccinated will begin on 8 November.

The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021

The announcement comes after several weeks of frustrated guesswork following the Biden Administration’s announcement on 20 September that the borders would be reopened in ‘early November.’

“The US’s new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travellers to the United States will begin on 8 November,” tweeted Munoz.

“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”