Breaking: Ryanair Launches New Flight to Venice from Cork Airport

Ryanair has announced they will begin a new service to Venice from Cork Airport in 2022.

The new service will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays from March 29, 2022.

The latest announcement comes at a time of flourishing for Cork Airport, where it was confirmed last week that Ryanair would reopen its bases.

 

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

