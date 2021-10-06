Breaking: Ryanair Launches New Flight to Venice from Cork Airport

Ryanair has announced they will begin a new service to Venice from Cork Airport in 2022.
The new service will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays from March 29, 2022.
The latest announcement comes at a time of flourishing for Cork Airport, where it was confirmed last week that Ryanair would reopen its bases.
.@Ryanair will commence a new twice-weekly service to Venice (VCE) direct from @CorkAirport. The new service will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays from March 29, 2022. #growth #newroute #airline pic.twitter.com/SMlVKc6J1K
— Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) October 6, 2021
YouTube
RSS