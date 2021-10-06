Breaking: Joe Walsh Tours To Reopen

Joe Walsh Tours, one of Ireland’s oldest, largest and best-known travel agents and tour operators, is set to reopen after ceasing trading in April 2021.

It is currently seeking a license from The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) and it intends to operate in various specialist tour markets including pilgrimages.

Joe Walsh Tours first opened its doors in 1961 and grew to become one of Ireland’s leading travel companies.

The company specialised in tours to pilgrimage destinations, amongst other products, serving as the gold standard for many other Irish travel agencies, which opened in subsequent years.

After ceasing trading in April 2021, KPMG were appointed liquidators of the company.

The company had a bond in place to cover all passengers who had booked package trips.

Following an exhaustive and transparent sales process, David Walsh has announced that he has reached agreement with the liquidators to acquire the business and certain assets of Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd including the Joe Walsh Tours brand.

Commenting on the reopening, a spokesman said: ‘We are delighted to announce the re-opening of Joe Walsh Tours.

“Parishes, group leaders, dioceses and special interest groups around Ireland have repeatedly voiced their need for the assistance of a specialist licensed and bonded group travel company, when co-ordinating foreign group travel and we are ready to facilitate these groups.”

CAR is currently in the process of refunding all former customers of Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd departing from the Republic of Ireland.

All UK customers of Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd have been refunded via the Total Payment Protection (TOPP) policy provided by Travel & General Insurance Services Ltd.

Other brands purchased as part of the arrangement include Pilgrimages Abroad & Concorde Travel.