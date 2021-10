ITTN are thrilled to report that Cathal Brady has joined The Best4Travel group. He will continue to trade as Brady Travel, which marks 100 years in business this year.

Speaking to ITTN this morning, Cathal Brady told us that “Our customers come first. Honesty, integrity and hard work have been the core values in the way we operate. And we look forward to continuing to offer the best service and holidays to our customers into the future”.

We wish Brady Travel continued success.