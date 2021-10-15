Breaking: Aer Lingus to resume San Francisco flight

Aer Lingus has announced the re-start of its direct service from Dublin to San Francisco, flying to the west coast of the United States for the first time since March 2020.

It will operate four times weekly from 12 December to 12 January, flying on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Two additional flights will operate a week prior to Christmas and post-Christmas, from 16-18 December and 30 December–1 January.

After 12 January, service will resume again on 25 February, flying four times weekly.

Non-stop flights from Dublin to San Francisco will operate for four weeks over the holiday period. Then from 25th February, Aer Lingus will fly direct to San Francisco 4 times per week.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “The re-start of our direct service from Dublin to San Francisco means that we can once again connect families, friends and businesses with the West Coast of the United States.

“This is an important milestone in the recovery of our business, and will no doubt be very meaningful to those people with connections on the West Coast and businesses with connections in San Francisco itself.”

Fares start from €259 each way, including taxes and charges.

The recommencing of the Dublin to San Francisco route sees Aer Lingus’ North American schedule increase to a total of 7 destinations, having welcomed back Newark, Orlando, Washington and Toronto Canada over the past weeks.