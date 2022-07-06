Breakaway & DCM Sales Representation Announce Collaboration

Congratulations to Breakaway & DCM Sales Representation as they Announce Collaboration

Alan Neenan of Breakaway.ie & Don Clarke of DCM Sales Representation have announced an exciting collaboration to provide enhanced trade sales representation solutions throughout Ireland.

Don Clarke commented “I am excited that Alan initiated discussions to work with me to grow the business for Breakaway in Northern Ireland and to support the existing business in Southern Ireland. I have over 30 years’ experience working with the travel trade and am confident we can deliver strong results.”

Alan Neenan added “I am very happy to work with Don and look forward to growing our business in Northern Ireland using his established trade sales representation in that market. We will also be working with Don in the Southern Ireland market where he will provide us with agency visitations, supplementing the work already being done by our Sales Manager Jenny Neenan.”

Breakaway has initially commissioned DCM Sales Representation to further develop sales for our Disneyland Paris product range which we sell to travel agents throughout the island of Ireland.

The whole team at ITTN wish them every success with the new collaboration!