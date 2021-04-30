News

Break & Breathe with Barbados

Break & Breathe with Barbados

Visit Barbados is inviting agents and operators to take a break from these challenging times, breathe and relax…with a series of 30-minute yoga classes, meditation sessions, healthy food and vegan food demonstrations…and even some ‘Forest Bathing!’

It’s all about making time for your mental health and wellbeing by making it a priority – for at least 30 minutes a week.

Live from Barbados, the four part series titled ‘Break and Breathe with Barbados’ will begin on Thursday 6th May at 1pm and will run consecutively over four weeks.

Tune in for the first session on Thursday 6th May where Visit Barbados will have a yoga session from the stunning Crane resort in Barbados…there will also be a healthy cocktail demo which you can easily recreate at home!

Register here

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Chaos Looms as US Airport Security Faces Staff Shortages

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Belfast Travel Team Open Their Doors as Holiday Bookings Soar

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

New Disney Ship Will Feature First Disney Attraction at Sea

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Announces Caribbean & Panama Canal Cruises for 2022-2023 Season

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

JetBlue Takesa Delivery of Jet for First Transatlantic Service

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

ITAA Urges Government to Adopt EU Covid-19 Certificates ‘as Soon as Possible’

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

daa Records €284m Loss Due To Impact Of COVID-19 On Travel

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

EU Parliament Green Lights Next Step for Covid-19 Certificate

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Ryanair & Trinity College Launch Sustainable Research Centre

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn