Break & Breathe with Barbados

Visit Barbados is inviting agents and operators to take a break from these challenging times, breathe and relax…with a series of 30-minute yoga classes, meditation sessions, healthy food and vegan food demonstrations…and even some ‘Forest Bathing!’

It’s all about making time for your mental health and wellbeing by making it a priority – for at least 30 minutes a week.

Live from Barbados, the four part series titled ‘Break and Breathe with Barbados’ will begin on Thursday 6th May at 1pm and will run consecutively over four weeks.

Tune in for the first session on Thursday 6th May where Visit Barbados will have a yoga session from the stunning Crane resort in Barbados…there will also be a healthy cocktail demo which you can easily recreate at home!

Register here