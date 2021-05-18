News

Break & Breathe with Barbados – Week 3 – Vegan Food Demonstration at Andromeda Gardens

Join Visit Barbados this Thursday 20th May at 1pm for the third week of their ‘Break & Breathe with Barbados’ series as they head to the stunning Andromeda Gardens in Barbados for a vegan food demonstration.

In this session, Chantel Selman (Organic Earth Barbados) will show you how to create exciting and tasty vegan dishes which can be easily incorporated into your everyday diet.

Chantel is a practicing herbalist, iridologist and raw vegan chef for 24 years. She has an integrative approach to botanical functional medicine.

Click here to register and take 30 minutes out of your day to Break & Breathe with Barbados.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

