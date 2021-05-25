Break & Breathe with Barbados – Meditation from ECO Lifestyle Lodge

It’s the final week of Break & Breathe with Barbados – and this week it’s a meditation from the ECO Lifestyle Lodge.

Join Visit Barbados for the final week of their ‘Break & Breathe with Barbados’ series as they head to ECO Lifestyle Lodge for a relaxing meditation session with Spiritual Teacher, Juliet Went.

Juliet has over 24 years of experience in healing, yogic and meditation practices.

Following 20 minutes of breathing exercises and calming meditation, you will be joined by the head chef at ECO Lifestyle Lodge who will be talking you through how to make a delicious healthy meal, which you can easily recreate at home.

Register here to take 30 minutes out of your day to Break & Breathe with Barbados.