Brazil Relaunches Tourism Brand Focusing on Environment and Sustainability

Brazil has officially relaunched its Marca Brasil brand – last used in 2018 – to promote the country as a tourist destination focused on sustainability and the environment.

The country will use the branding in its international tourism promotion campaigns, saying it stands for “a new strategy for repositioning Brazil’s image, focused on environmental sustainability”.

“The brand is connected with a Brazil that respects and values the diversity of our people and a Brazil that commits to preserving our biodiversity and neutralizing carbon emissions,” Marcelo Freixo, president of Embratur, Brazil’s tourism promotion agency, told Travel Pulse.

“We want our respect for fauna, flora, forests, life, and democracy to be admired by the world, and we want the world to visit us.”

He told Travel Pulse that the return to Brazil’s previous tourism branding followed what he described as a negative change in direction by the previous government. Mr Frexio was named tourism minister in January following Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s election as president in October.

“This historic brand was thrown away by the previous government, which replaced it with a brand without technical study and whose slogan was an inappropriate message,” said Mr Frexio.

“The formulation and creation of Marca Brasil was a milestone in the history of Brazil,” he said, “made via a public contest with market research and strict technical selection criteria. And this brand is coming back.”

Brazil’s Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Tourism, and Embratur are coordinating efforts to improve infrastructure for visiting Brazil’s national parks and promote the country’s UNESCO Heritage sites, said government officials, Travel Pulse said.

“Brazilian forest reserves are instruments of environmental protection, but also of economic development and social inclusion,” said Marina Silva, minister of the environment and climate change.

Ms Silva said Brazil’s “public authorities” are also supporting initiatives to organise and promote community-based tourism destinations via programmes to “improve the experience of visiting traditional indigenous and quilombola communities, especially, but not exclusively, in the Amazon.”

Tourism to these regions has “very high growth potential, particularly due to its social inclusion character,” Ms Silva said.