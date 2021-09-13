Brand USA Training News: Webinars, Incentives & New Badges

Brand USA invites agents to continue topping-up their USA knowledge and unearth local gems with agent training webinars and quizzes this September and October.

On Wednesdays from 3pm to 3:30pm GMT, Brand USA in the UK & Ireland will be joined by destination speakers from Idaho Tourism – Dept of Commerce and Montana Office of Tourism & Business Development (29 September); Visit Dallas and Visit Fort Worth (6 October); and Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board and West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board (20 October).

Each webinar will take place on the Main Stage of Brand USA Global Marketplace and be followed by a USA-themed quiz with prizes up for grabs.

Featured Incentive for September: Complete the Attractions and Car Rental Partners Badge to Win an All-New Echo Show 8

During the month of September, agents can learn about thrill-inducing theme parks, entertainment, and shopping experiences with the freedom and comfort of a car rental. Agents have the chance to earn various ‘Attractions and Car Rental Partners’ badges including:

All agents who successfully complete a badge will be automatically entered into a giveaway to win an All-New Echo Show 8.

The more badges completed, the more times they will be entered.

There will also be two Echo Dots and three sets of wireless Earbuds awarded as runner up prizes.

For a chance to win, agents must ensure that at least one of the Attractions and Car Rental Partner Badges is complete by 30 September 2021.

Webinar & Quiz Series on Brand USA Global Marketplace

Agents who have not previously taken part in a webinar and quiz series on Brand USA Global Marketplace must register to participate.

Brand USA Global Marketplace is a custom-built, always-on, virtual platform that provides access to a diverse range of U.S. destinations, attractions, and points of interest for the international travel industry.

Brand USA also encourages agents to sign up to the USA Discovery Program, its innovative and interactive online training course which provides agents with the knowledge and skills needed to sell trips to the USA more effectively to customers.

Brand USA runs regular incentives, encouraging agents to complete badges on the USA Discovery Program. Agents who sign up to the USA Discovery Program will receive Brand USA’s monthly agent newsletter which includes trade news and details of upcoming competitions.

To find out more, please visit: www.USADiscoveryProgram.co.uk