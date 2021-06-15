Brand USA Hosts its First Dedicated Public Relations Events on the Brand USA Global Marketplace Platform

Brand USA, the destination marketing organisation for the United States, announces its next set of events on the Brand USA Global Marketplace platform, a PR Workshop and Global Media Forum. The Brand USA PR Workshop and Global Media Forum will be hosted on Tuesday 29 June, 2021 and Tuesday 20 July, to Wednesday 21 July, 2021, respectively. These will be the first dedicated public relations events hosted on Brand USA Global Marketplace.

Open exclusively to U.S. exhibitors on Brand USA Global Marketplace, the PR Workshop will equip U.S. partners with the latest market intelligence and earned media insight for Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Scandinavia, and Poland. During the Global Media Forum, U.S. partners will connect with travel journalists from these 15 international markets via a series of virtual deskside meetings, providing new sources of inspiration for post-pandemic travel to the United States.

“We’re delighted to host our first Brand USA Global Marketplace events devoted to enhancing U.S. partner public relations activity and building valuable relationships with international media,” says Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer at Brand USA. “Over the past year, the global media landscape and the way in which we work with international media has shifted significantly. As we pave the road to recovery, we’re now in a position to share key industry insights and the latest tourism developments with U.S. partners and journalists alike. To further strengthen relationships between our partners and international media, we’re thrilled to offer virtual media deskside meetings for the first time.”

Brand USA PR Workshop

On Tuesday 29 June, 2021, Brand USA will host a PR Workshop for U.S. partners, featuring a series of sessions with public relation experts and top-tier travel journalists on how to inform public relation plans for more than a dozen international markets in North America and Europe. Through programming focused on story mining and the international media landscape, U.S. partners will acquire the knowledge to create bespoke stories about unique U.S. destinations and experiences. The event will prepare partners for the Global Media Forum by providing pre-event information, sharing best practices and tips on how to plan for virtual deskside meetings.

Brand USA Global Media Forum

Building upon the PR Workshop, Brand USA will host a Global Media Forum on Tuesday 20 July from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. BST and Wednesday 21 July, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. BST. The two-day event will include storytelling sessions that highlight new and trending travel experiences in the United States as well as up to eight virtual deskside meetings for U.S. exhibitors on Brand USA Global Marketplace and invited international travel journalists. These meetings will enable media to connect directly with U.S. partners on what is new in the USA—from hotel and attraction openings to events and anniversaries—leveraging interest in travel to the United States in 2022 and beyond.

In addition to the scheduled programming of events, international travel journalists can interact with and virtually explore U.S. destinations via the U.S. Partner Pavilions, geographically-driven partner Pods representing the entirety of the United States on Brand USA Global Marketplace. Brand USA Global Marketplace is a custom-built, always-on platform that provides access to a diverse range of U.S. destinations, attractions, and points of interest for the international travel industry.

Event details for the Global Media Forum are available at BrandUSAGlobalMarketplace.com/Global-Media-Forum.