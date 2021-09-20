Boris Johnson to Pressure President Biden to Ease US Travel Ban

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to push for a speedy reopening of UK-US travel as he meets with President Joe Biden this week.

Johnson is in the US along with 100 world leaders as part of the annual UN meetings taking place in New York.

It is the PM’s first US visit since Biden became President. The Afghanistan crisis is the main talking point along with climate change but Johnson is expected to seek answers about when the US will reopen transatlantic travel.

According to reports, the PM will make an ‘impassioned case’ for fully vaccinated travellers to be able to travel to the US.

Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and their US counterparts including transatlantic newcomer JetBlue have been pushing for concrete action to remove the unilateral travel ban for weeks.

Industry insiders believe the ban could be lifted by Thanksgiving in November.

“The PM will make an impassioned case for Brits who’ve been double jabbed to be allowed to travel to the US. There are a lot of family links, business links and millions of tourists usually travel every year,” a government official told The Telegraph.

The UK allows fully-vaccinated US travellers without quarantine but is not reciprocated.

The EU has removed the US from its ‘safe list.