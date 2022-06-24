BookItNow B2B Signs Partnership with Tourasco Group

BookItNow B2B and Tourasco Group have formed a partnership to further strengthen their position in the B2B travel industry.

The B2B segment allows BookItNow B2B access to products and technology in the Tourasco Group organisation, including tourasco.com, tourascogroup.com and theroyalehub.co.uk.

Further plans are developing to combine both businesses. The partnership brings BookItNow B2B client’s access to the Tour Operator Package Module connected with the portal. The company said it can now solve the major travel agents’ time-consuming problem of building travellers’ packages in just a few clicks and a few minutes.

Arran Ayres, Chief Executive and Founder of BookItNow B2B commented: “We are very excited

to form this partnership with Tourasco Group Ltd. With both companies able to combine their strengths

and resources in this post-Covid B2B travel industry. We offer our clients the opportunity to book confidently. The entire industry faces diminished supply and quality control challenges, our primary focus in the months and years ahead. Tourasco Group Ltd have a very successful background in the

travel industry and shares the same ambitions and vision, making this partnership a natural fit”.

Ahmed Kaoud, Chief Executive of Tourasco Group Ltd, commented: “It gives me great pleasure

to confirm that BookItNow B2B is now officially part of Tourasco Group Network. We have worked on

this partnership deal for some time, allowing us to expand our footprint in important global markets.

Tourasco Group powers travel for everyone through our global platform; this new partnership

experience will enable us to enhance partner growth and success while facilitating memorable travel

experiences for travellers.”

For further information, Travel Agents can contact the Sales Team – at [email protected]

