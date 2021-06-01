Bookings Open for Next Generation MSC World Europa

Sales have opened for the next generation of cruise ships, the MSC World Europa.

The ship’s design is based on a new platform built around a 90-degree plumb bow shaped like an arrow and a new Y-shaped aft that opens up onto a 104-metre-long promenade.

One of its key features is the stainless steel Spiral, a dry slide that spans 11 decks.

The 333-metre-long, 22-deck-high ship will also be the first LNG-powered vessel in MSC Cruises’ fleet.

Across its 40,000 m2 will be completely distinct districts as well as six pools and 14 whirlpools.

It will feature 19 different cabin categories and 65 per cent of cabins will have balconies.

MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago commented, “Quite unlike anything else at sea today, MSC World Europa and the entire MSC World Class redefines the cruise experience in so many ways: from the future-proof on board technologies that this completely new platform introduces for the first time all the way to its ground-breaking marine and interior design features. Put it simply, MSC World Europa marks the beginning of a new era for cruising.

“At MSC Cruises we have a strong, clear vision for the future and we combine that with our own timeless style. MSC World Europa embodies this perfectly – bringing together future-proof technologies, globally inspired urban design and our signature European flair to give our guests a next-level cruise experience.”

“Just as importantly, we want to provide our guests not only with a truly unique and memorable holiday but also a sustainable one, so this is an intrinsic part of our innovation programme. This is why MSC World Europa, our first LNG ship and our most environmentally advanced yet, signifies another important step forward for us in terms of our long-term vision for zero emissions.”

Itinerary

MSC Cruises newest ship will come into service on December 2022 and will spend her inaugural season in the Gulf giving guests the ultimate winter cruise experience. Her season will commence with a special 4-night sailing from Doha in Qatar to her new homeport of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. From March 2023 it will sail a series of 7-night itineraries in the western Mediterranean.