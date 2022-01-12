Bookings now open for NYC Winter Outing

Bookings are now open for NYC Winter Outing.

The programme offers deals on attractions, restaurants, hotels and Broadway shows in New York.

NYC Winter Outing combines Restaurant Week, Broadway Week, Must-See Week and the newly added NYC Hotel Week.

NYC Restaurant Week prix-fixe deals include more than 440 restaurants across the five boroughs. Two-course lunches or three-course dinners are priced at $29, $39 and $59, depending upon the restaurant’s set price.

For Broadway shows, bookings are now open for 2-for-1 tickets to 18 of the participating shows – including “Wicked” and “The Lion King.” People can also book reservations for 2-for-1 tickets for more than 45 museums, attractions, performing arts locations and tours.

Regarding the new NYC Hotel Week, visitors can catch a 22% off at more than 110 hotels across the five boroughs.

Bookings can be made from today. The NYC Winter Outing event runs from January 18 to February 13.