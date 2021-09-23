Booking Is Now Open For Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas

Booking is now open for Royal Caribbean’s new ship Wonder of the Seas.

Wonder of the Seas will debut in the U.S. and Europe next summer.

The highly anticipated ship is set to sail to the Caribbean on 4 March 2022 before making its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off the summer season.

The cruise will deliver 7-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting tropical destinations like Cozumel, Mexico Philipsburg, St. Maarten San Juan and Puerto Rico. Every sailing will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, CocoCay.

Book now by visiting Royal Caribbean.

