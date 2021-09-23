Booking Is Now Open For Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas

Booking is now open for Royal Caribbean’s new ship Wonder of the Seas.
Wonder of the Seas will debut in the U.S. and Europe next summer.
The highly anticipated ship is set to sail to the Caribbean on 4 March 2022 before making its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off the summer season.
The cruise will deliver 7-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting tropical destinations like Cozumel, Mexico Philipsburg, St. Maarten San Juan and Puerto Rico. Every sailing will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, CocoCay.
NEW FAVOURITES
- Suite Class Neighbourhood – The eighth neighbourhood offers Royal Suite Class guests an elevated Suite Sun Deck in a new location, complete with a plunge pool, bar and plenty of loungers and nooks to kick back; along with favourites such as Coastal Kitchen, the private restaurant, and the Suite Lounge.
- Wonder Playscape – At the Wonder playscape there is an underwater-themed play area, climbing walls, games and an interactive mural activated by touch.
- The Vue – this new cantilevered bar offers panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck all day, and after sunset, it shines bright with a colourful mosaic canopy overhead.
- Pool deck experience – The Lime & Coconut is at the centre of the Caribbean vibes, with two poolside bars and live music; while the trio of high-speed waterslides, The Perfect Storm, and kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, keep the young entertained. Casitas, in-pool loungers and more make for a variety of great places to kickback.
