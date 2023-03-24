Booking.com Signs Up as Official Online Travel Partner of Major League Baseball

Online travel agent giant Booking.com has signed a deal to majorly boost its presence in the US, which will see it become the official online travel partner of Major League Baseball (MLB).

The main reason for the move, on Booking.com’s part, is to boost its presence in the US and benefit from the large number of baseball fans who look to travel cross-country to games. Booking.com’s own research found that nearly 50% of US baseball fans plan to travel to at least one MLB game this year, with more than 60% planning to travel up to 500 miles to a game.

“Booking.com continues to invest in the US market with our official sponsorship of Major League Baseball, showcasing our latest commitment to making it easier for Americans to find and book the perfect trip,” said Ben Harrell, Booking.com’s managing director for the US.

“With a variety of property options across the country in MLB cities – from hotels to vacation rentals and more – plus a user-friendly app, Booking.com looks forward to bringing baseball trips to life for fans, helping them with their travels as they enjoy America’s favourite pastime with family and friends.”