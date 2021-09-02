Bookaway Teams Up with Direct Ferries

Sea transportation platform Bookaway is teaming up with Direct Ferries.

The new partnership will expand the services offered by the transport platform Bookaway in conjunction with Direct Ferries.

With more than 4,000 additional ferry routes available, travelers can book a train ride from Europe to Greece and a ferry ride all from one platform.

The integration will add 174 different regions to the platform, offering ferry crossings across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

The news follows the successful launch of the Bookaway Group in July 2021. After securing £33.4m investor funding, the service more than 100,000 different bus, train, and sea transport routes worldwide.

Direct Ferries is the world’s largest ferry ticket booking site.

Travelers can compare prices and sailing times on more than 4,000 ferry crossings and book ferry tickets sold by over 230 ferry companies worldwide.