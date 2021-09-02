News

Bookaway Teams Up with Direct Ferries

Bookaway Teams Up with Direct Ferries

Sea transportation platform Bookaway is teaming up with Direct Ferries.

The new partnership will expand the services offered by the transport platform Bookaway in conjunction with Direct Ferries.

With more than 4,000 additional ferry routes available, travelers can book a train ride from Europe to Greece and a ferry ride all from one platform.

The integration will add 174 different regions to the platform, offering ferry crossings across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

The news follows the successful launch of the Bookaway Group in July 2021. After securing £33.4m investor funding, the service more than 100,000 different bus, train, and sea transport routes worldwide.

Direct Ferries is the world’s largest ferry ticket booking site.

Travelers can compare prices and sailing times on more than 4,000 ferry crossings and book ferry tickets sold by over 230 ferry companies worldwide.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

Related Items

More in News

Visit Malta with Sunway Holidays

Leona KennySeptember 2, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Flies to Malaga…with Vogue Williams

Fionn DavenportSeptember 2, 2021
Read More

WTTC Calls EU Decision to Remove US From Safe List a Backwards Step

Leona KennySeptember 2, 2021
Read More

Portugal Relaxes Restrictions on Arrivals from Northern Ireland

Leona KennySeptember 2, 2021
Read More

Ireland West Airport Welcomes New Ryanair Services

Leona KennySeptember 2, 2021
Read More

Australia Extends Overseas Travel Ban

Leona KennySeptember 2, 2021
Read More

Travelport Launches Retail Problem-Solving Global Accelerator

Fionn DavenportSeptember 2, 2021
Read More

Oceania Announces Details of Sales Toolkit for Vista

Leona KennySeptember 2, 2021
Read More

Dublin Jet Lessor Goshawk Seals $202m US Placement

Fionn DavenportSeptember 2, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn