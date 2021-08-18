News

Bookaway Appoints First Chief Commercial Officer

Transportation booking platform Bookaway has appointed Matias Elisavetsky, former Director of Sourcing at Hotelbeds, as its first Chief Commercial Officer, following the global launch of the Bookaway Group last month (July 2021).

Matias Elisavetsky joins Bookaway in line with the group’s mission to modernise the ground and sea transportation industry by supporting local, independent transport suppliers around the world to bring their operations online.

Matias brings just over 16 years of global experience in commercial strategy in the travel and tourism industries, managing client relationships and driving new contracts.

CCO Responsibilities

As Chief Commercial Officer, Matias is responsible for overseeing Bookaway’s business development, strategies, and global operations as it plans to expand further in the USA, China, and Latin America – working with transport suppliers around the world to bring operations online and reach even more customers.

Elisavetsky said: “After a challenging year for the travel industry, I’m delighted to join Bookaway at such a pivotal time to support its journey.

Thanks to Bookaway’s partnerships and collaboration with similar, successful businesses, the group now offers more than 22,000 transfers in over 60 countries around the world.

“My goal is to expand this further, to help travellers reach every corner of the world and ensure they have the best possible experience, while helping operators grow together.”

