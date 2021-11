Bookabed and Turkish Airlines have teamed up to launch a competition for agents.

It’s pretty straightforward: for every Turkey hotel only or package booking to Turkey made with Bookabed, Turkish Airlines will enter you into a draw for an amazing prize…

The Prize

How’s this for an incentive? The winner will get flights with Turkish Airlines and a seven-night stay at the Diamond Hill five-star resort in Antalya.

Not a bad way to spend a week!