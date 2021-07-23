Bookabed’s National Travel Agents Day Rewards

To celebrate National Travel Agents Day and to thank them for all their hard work, Bookabed has teamed up with its suppliers for a photo competition with some terrific prizes.

It’s easy to enter: all you have to do is tag #Bookabed with a photo of any of the following – and you could be in with a chance to win some amazing prizes. Don’t forget to use the hashtag!

The Categories

1. Your BEST FAM trip photo! (doesn’t have to be BAB FAM)

2. Your favourite holiday snap

3. A photo of you working from home or in the office.

4. A photo of you working in travel back in the day. Get those oldies out.

5. A photo of you taking part in any Zoom event you took part in over COVID.

The Prizes

Bookabed – 3×100 One4All & 3×100 Love2Shop Vouchers

– 3×100 One4All & 3×100 Love2Shop Vouchers RIU – 1 night at the RIU Gresham Dublin based on BB for 2 people

– 1 night at the RIU Gresham Dublin based on BB for 2 people Aqua Suites Lanzarote – 2 nights stay based on BB for 2 people

– 2 nights stay based on BB for 2 people Aer Lingus – Lounge pass – 2 passes for Aer Lingus Aerclub lounge

– Lounge pass – 2 passes for Aer Lingus Aerclub lounge Ethiopian Airlines & ANA – Voucher sponsored by ASM Ireland

– Voucher sponsored by ASM Ireland Spanish Tourist Office – 6 bottles of wine

– 6 bottles of wine Turkish Airlines – Model aircraft

– Model aircraft Goodie Bags from: Universal Orlando Resorts, Experience Kissimmee, Savannah & Hilton Head International Airport , Tampa Bay, British Airways, Rosen Hotels, Miami, Iberia

WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED ON Monday 26 July. Every entry will be put into the draw to win a prize.