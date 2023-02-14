SEARCH
Bookabed Welcomes Liz Wright & Brenda Quirke

By Shane Cullen
Bookabed expands its team with two new members, Liz Wright & Brenda Quirke.

Bookabed is delighted to announce that Liz Wright, (formerly Tour America), and Brenda Quirke have joined Bookabed. 

Liz Wright will assume the new role as Inside Sales & Project Manager and will be working closely with Lee Osborne, Adam McKnight and Bookabed’s trade partners in Ireland & the UK.

Brenda Quirke had recently taken a brief break from travel and now joins Bookabed’s growing Reservations & flights team. Brenda will be assisting Bookabed’s trade partners in their new call centre located in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Beverleigh Hart, COO says “Both ladies come with a wealth of experience and enthusiasm for their roles.  We are so delighted to have their high calibre and expertise join our expanding team”

Bookabed is currently hiring for further positions within their Operations and accounts departments. 

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
