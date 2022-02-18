Bookabed launches villas and apartments along with agent competition

Bookabed is adding private villas and apartments to its range of accommodation.

The provider is launching a competition to celebrate, offering agents a chance to win a 3-night stay in a city apartment to any agent that makes a booking via Bookabed’s new Villa tab over the next 4 weeks.

Clients will also be gifted a VIP welcome pack upon arrival.

Colleen Butler, Head of Product & Connectivity at Bookabed said, “Bookabed are delighted to launch a new range of amazing Private homes including Villas and Apartments. There has been a growing demand for larger families & small groups wanting to travel together in quality self-catering accommodation without wishing to stay at busy hotels.

“The property standards are excellent and we know this will help our agents meet the diverse demands of their clients. We have a large range of destinations to choose from which will continue to grow over the coming weeks.”