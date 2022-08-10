Bookabed is Hiring an Administration Agent

Bookabed, a tbo.com company, is delighted to announce that it is looking to make a new hire and add to its dream team.

The position on offer is for the operations department – an agency support role.

This is an administrative role. Hybrid working (two days a week in the office, one of those to be a Monday).

The office is located in Ashbourne, five minutes off the Finglas M50 exit.

Travel agency experience is desirable, but someone with a great attitude and willingness to learn will be considered.

If you are interested in joining the multi-award-winning team then please send your CV for consideration in confidence to [email protected]