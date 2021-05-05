‘Book your holidays in Italy’ – Rome Invites Tourists to Visit in Summer

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi invited tourists to book summer holidays in the country as he announced it would introduce a national vaccine pass system from mid-May to boost its struggling tourism industry.
Read the story here.
Italian prime minister Mario Draghi invited tourists to book summer holidays in the country as he announced it would introduce a national vaccine pass system from mid-May to boost its struggling tourism industry.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS