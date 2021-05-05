News

‘Book your holidays in Italy’ – Rome Invites Tourists to Visit in Summer

Photo by Andrii Zhuk on Unsplash
Italian prime minister Mario Draghi invited tourists to book summer holidays in the country as he announced it would introduce a national vaccine pass system from mid-May to boost its struggling tourism industry.

Read the story here.

 

 

