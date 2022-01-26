Book your holidays early this year: Travel tips from Cassidy Travel

As the winter continues and Covid restrictions ease, many people are looking towards their next getaway.

With this in mind, Cassidy Travel has put together some top tips and trends for hopeful holiday-makers this year.

BOOK EARLY! – especially if your travel dates are fixed. With a prediction of 10-15% fewer seats around Europe this year due to demand, it’s never too early to book for this summer.

Be Flexible Avoid peak times if possible. Consider going on your summer holiday in May, June or September rather than July or August. Going on a short break? Travel mid-week if you can to avail of the best prices and availability.

Check Covid 19 Restrictions. Covid 19 restrictions can change quickly and often. Keep an eye on your destination documentation requirements also. Most countries still require proof of vaccination/booster or negative PCR/Antigen test results.

Make Sure You’re Covered – Travel Insurance is essential! Remember to take out insurance at the same time you book to make sure you’re covered.

Passports – If you’re excited to travel in 2022, check your passport expiration date now. If you need to apply for or renew your passport for a 2022 trip, you’ll want to get that application into the passport office ASAP as it can take a while.