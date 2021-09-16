Book Maltese Holiday with Sunway to Be in Prize-Winning Draw

Make a booking to the Maltese Islands with Sunway by 8 October to be entered into a draw to win a three-night Valletta city-break for two.

The Maltese Islands are home to a number of fascinating cities: Valletta, Mdina, The Three Cities and Victoria.

The towns are positively fairy tale like, with winding honey-coloured streets leading to palaces, cathedrals and other breath-taking historic monuments.

Under a four-hour flight away from Ireland and boasting over 300 days of sunshine, the Mediterranean archipelago calls to city breakers.