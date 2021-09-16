News

Book Maltese Holiday with Sunway to Be in Prize-Winning Draw

Make a booking to the Maltese Islands with Sunway by 8 October to be entered into a draw to win a three-night Valletta city-break for two.  

 The Maltese Islands are home to a number of fascinating cities: Valletta, Mdina, The Three Cities and Victoria.

The towns are positively fairy tale like, with winding honey-coloured streets leading to palaces, cathedrals and other breath-taking historic monuments.

Under a four-hour flight away from Ireland and boasting over 300 days of sunshine, the Mediterranean archipelago calls to city breakers.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

