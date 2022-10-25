Bon Voyage! – Fly to Paris for Free

Globetrotters can now book FREE return Vueling flights from Shannon to Paris with FlyShannon.ie.

Discover the city of love or have the adventure of a lifetime in Disneyland Paris with a three-day weekend trip.

Make sure to book your weekend package with free flights quickly, online or over the phone before they sell out!

Use this amazing opportunity to soak up the romantic culture and sights for a fraction of the price. Stroll by the Seine, climb the Eiffel tower and eat delicious French cuisine. If you are looking for a lot more excitement, let the family meet their heroes and ride the exhilarating rollercoasters at Disneyland.

“We are very excited about our free flights campaign,” Declan Power of FlyShannon commented. “The chance to visit Paris is a dream for many people. We are delighted that we can make that dream a reality and offer Free Flights with our package holidays to Paris and Disneyland Paris with the convenience of direct flights from Shannon Airport.”

Departure dates for the free flights to Paris campaign are the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th of November 2022 with return flights on the Monday. The offer includes a 20kg bag per booking.

Free flights don’t come around often, so take full advantage!

To claim your free flights and to find out more, call 061 575 490 or book online at https://www.flyshannon.ie/