Boeing to Deliver Last 747- the ‘Jumbo Jet’

By Emer Roche
The last Boeing 747 is scheduled for delivery today after a ceremony at the US company’s factory in Washington, to cargo carrier Atlas Air.

The jet, which was introduced in 1969 at the Paris Air Show, was an impressive feat in space and efficiency. Creating an option of flying for the masses.

Production of the four-engine 747 has been in decline for years. The market moved towards twin-engined jets for long-haul flights in the 1980s, once the aviation industry had approved them.

However, Boeing continued to produce the planes, mainly because of the US President’s plane- Air Force One which the President has used since 1990.

The first 747 took to commercial routes in 1970 on Pan Am’s New York-to-London route.

The planes are built to last for decades, and many will probably still be in service when the aircraft reaches its 100th year in 2069.

