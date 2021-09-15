News

Boeing Predicts Full Recovery by 2024

Boeing Predicts Full Recovery by 2024

Boeing has predicted that air traffic will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

In its latest market outlook report, the company has adopted a rosy outlook thanks to increased orders for planes and a growing demand for domestic air travel.

“The aerospace industry has made important progress in the recovery, and Boeing’s 2021 forecast reflects our confidence in the resilience of the market,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“While we remain realistic about ongoing challenges, the past year has shown that passenger traffic rebounds swiftly when the flying public and governments have confidence in health and safety during air travel.

“Our industry continues to serve an essential role of bringing people together and transporting critical supplies.”

The airplane giant is also bullish about its 20-year outlook, saying that predicted growth of 4% per annum remains true.

Boeing says that 84% of domestic air travel has returned, but international travel remains at 25% of pre-pandemic levels.

It also believes that long-haul travel will take another two years to be restored.

Long term, market fundamentals and resilience drive demand through 2040 for more than 43,500 new airplanes valued at $7.2 trillion.

Yesterday (14 September), Airbus released its own predictions, saying it would be 2025 before passenger traffic would be properly restored.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates To Launch New Daily Flight to Istanbul

Leona KennySeptember 15, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards: Have You Nominated Your Agency?

Fionn DavenportSeptember 15, 2021
Read More

Seratonin September Sale: Aer Lingus Offers Over 1m Seats

Fionn DavenportSeptember 15, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Invests €50m in New Aviation Centre

Leona KennySeptember 15, 2021
Read More

SWISS Trials New Concept to Reduce Food Waste on Board

Fionn DavenportSeptember 15, 2021
Read More

Cork’s Cruise Traffic Set to Hit Crest of a Wave

Fionn DavenportSeptember 15, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Launches New Instant Booking Bonuses for Agents

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Etihad Aims for Digital Reset with Amadeus Deal

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

SIXT Plans New Robotaxi Service

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn