Bob Binder is stepping down as president and CEO of Oceania Cruises as of January.

Binder is a co-founder of Oceania and played a vital role in developing the brand, serving as president and CEO since 2016. Prior to that, he was the Vice-Chairman of Oceania and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Binder will move to an advisory role as Vice Chairman for Norweigan Cruise Lines (NCL).

He will be replaced by Howard Sherman, the Executive Vice President of Onboard Revenue and Destination Services for NCL.