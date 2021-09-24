Blue Island Airlines To Launch Dublin to Jersey Route In 2022

Channel Islands airline Blue Islands is to serve Jersey from Dublin next summer.

The new route commences in March 2022 and will operate six times per week until October 2022.

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison, said Jersey is a truly beautiful island with many historical sights, stunning sandy beaches and bays. There is something for everyone to enjoy. We are delighted to add it as a new destination to our route network.”

“I have no doubt that this new route will be popular in both directions. We look forward to working closely with Blue Islands to promote its new service.”

Dublin Airport will have 39 airlines flying to 145 destinations worldwide, as it continues to rebuild its global reach following the impact on the aviation sector because of COVID-19.

Over 2.9 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first eight months of this year. This represents an 87% decrease when compared to pre-COVID levels.