News

Blue Island Airlines To Launch Dublin to Jersey Route In 2022

Blue Island Airlines To Launch Dublin to Jersey Route In 2022

Channel Islands airline Blue Islands is to serve Jersey from Dublin next summer.

The new route commences in March 2022 and will operate six times per week until October 2022.

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison, said Jersey is a truly beautiful island with many historical sights, stunning sandy beaches and bays. There is something for everyone to enjoy. We are delighted to add it as a new destination to our route network.”

“I have no doubt that this new route will be popular in both directions. We look forward to working closely with Blue Islands to promote its new service.”

Dublin Airport will have 39 airlines flying to 145 destinations worldwide, as it continues to rebuild its global reach following the impact on the aviation sector because of COVID-19.

Over 2.9 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first eight months of this year. This represents an 87% decrease when compared to pre-COVID levels.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

Related Items

More in News

That’s a Wrap: IPW 2021 Ends on a High

Fionn DavenportSeptember 24, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Group Met Nearly All Of 2020 Sustainability Targets

Leona KennySeptember 24, 2021
Read More

British Airways Drops Plans to Restart Short-Haul Routes From Gatwick Airport

Leona KennySeptember 24, 2021
Read More

Boeing Says Airlines in China Will Need Over 8,000 New Planes To Meet Air Travel Demand

Leona KennySeptember 24, 2021
Read More

Carnival Corporation Is Targeting 50% Capacity On All Ships By October

Leona KennySeptember 24, 2021
Read More

Tourism Minister Promotes Ireland in USA

Leona KennySeptember 24, 2021
Read More

Emerald Cruises Adds Limited Discounts To Mark World River Day

Leona KennySeptember 24, 2021
Read More

WWTC Announces Net-Zero Roadmap For Travel Sector

Leona KennySeptember 24, 2021
Read More

SWISS Reveals Plans for Winter 2021

Leona KennySeptember 24, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn