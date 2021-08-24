News

Blue Insurance’s Cafe Blue & Shannon Airport to Host ‘End of Summer’ Virtual Party with Prizes on Offer

Café Blue has teamed up with Shannon Airport to host an ‘End of Summer’ party in Café Blue on Wednesday, 1 September at 10.15am.

The big incentive – courtesy of Declan and Isabel and Shannon Airport – are three fabulous prizes: two tickets each to Malaga, Budapest and Gran Canaria.

All you have to do to be in with a chance to win is:

  1. Email [email protected] telling her you wish to enter the competition and she’ll put your name on the Wheel of Fortune
  2. Make sure you’re in Cafe Blue at 10.15am on 1 September for the live spin of the wheel.
  3. Wear a summer hat!

Cafe Blue is very grateful to Declan and Isabel for their generous support and wonderful prizes – a fine way to end the summer on a high note!

Not a Member of Cafe Blue? No problem

To join Cafe Blue, join the Blue Insurance Trade Facebook page and then join the Café Blue coffee mornings (when you are available, work comes first! email Jeanette Taylor)

 

