Blue Insurance & Visit Portugal’s Christmas giveaway

Blue Insurance and Visit Portugal have teamed up to offer a fabulous prize to one lucky travel agent this Christmas.

The prize, courtesy of Susana Cardoso and TAP, includes two return flights from Dublin to Lisbon and four nights’ accommodation in the very charming 4-star Casa do Adro, which dates back to 17th century and is only two minutes form the beach and near places of high ecological and beautiful landscapes.

To be in with a chance to win, all you have to do is attend Café Blue’s Christmas Party on Wednesday, 15 December between 10.15-10.45am, where they will spin the Wheel of Fortune and one lucky agent will be selected for this wonderful prize!

To enter, simply send an e mail to [email protected] and tell her you want to enter this amazing prize from Café Blue and we will get your name on our Wheel Of fortune.

They will also have a few more little giveaways including a cocktail maker from Celebrity Cruises and a beautiful hamper from Blue Insurance!