Blue Insurance to Headline 30th Anniversary NI Travel and Tourism Awards

Blue Insurance have been confirmed as headline sponsorship at the 30th Anniversary of the Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards.

“Blue Insurance is delighted to once again be headline sponsor of the Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards in association with Northern Ireland Travel News. The last two years have been a challenge for everyone in the industry. The indication over the last few months is that we are starting to return to pre-pandemic trading and hopefully by Awards night on the 14th of October we will all be looking forward to a bright 2023”, said Maeve Slamon, MD of Blue Insurance.

The 30th Anniversary Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards Gala presentation dinner, in Association with Blue Insurance, will take place on the 14th October 2022 at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa.

Full details for the event including categories and voting will be revealed at the Awards launch on the 8th June 2022 at the Big Travel Trade Event.