Black Diamond Wins Trade Representation Bid for Qatar Tourism

London-based specialist travel and tourism agency, Black Diamond, has been appointed as the trade representation agency in the UK and Ireland for Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) in a competitive tender bid.

Black Diamond will be communicating QNTC’s new tourism strategy as the country works towards realising the Qatar National Vision 2030, positioning Qatar as a world class tourism destination. Through an aggressive product development strategy, including joint marketing activity with tour operator partners, online travel agencies and direct-to-consumer campaigns, the agency will raise the country’s profile with the trade. Messaging will focus on Qatar’s outdoor and adventure offerings and its world class natural assets, such as its fantastic beaches, spectacular desert and Inland Sea; its world-class spas and hotels, luxurious shopping malls and its rich cultural offerings, including museums, galleries and traditional marketplaces.

Guy Chambers, Managing Director at Black Diamond, said: “To be appointed by such a prestigious tourism board as we emerge from the pandemic is a real privilege, and it’s encouraging to see the tourism industry is taking a positive step in committing to our market. It’s an incredibly exciting time as we look forward to building Qatar’s reputation in the UK and Ireland.”

Vice President of International Markets at Qatar National Tourism Council, Philip Dickinson, said: “As we work towards realising the Qatar National Vision 2030 by creating a world-class tourism destination, we’re excited to have Black Diamond as our marketing and sales partner in the UK & Ireland to promote Qatar’s new value proposition to tour operators, online travel agencies and consumers. We look forward to working with them to aggressively drive our marketing plans, inspiring travellers from the UK & Ireland to make Qatar their next travel destination and contribute towards reaching our global target of welcoming six million visitors a year by 2030.”

The team will be led by Gerry Boyle, Travel Trade Director ([email protected]), and Adam Forsdike, Senior Account Manager ([email protected]).

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

